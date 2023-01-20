Candles sold at Ross Dress for Less recalled over combustion concerns

Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.
Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress for Less are being recalled because of a fire and injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break.

According to the agency, Ross received five reports of this happening with the candles, with one report of a minor injury.

The recalled candles come in two scents: spiced apple and rosewood, and cedarwood and clove.

They sold for $17 at Ross locations nationwide from August through October of 2022.

They can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Michael Allen Sands Obit
Obituary: Sands, Michael Allen
The Armory's homeless center is open for this winter but the hours have shifted.
Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023
A Jackson County deputy attempted a traffic stop when the driver sped off, exceeding speeds of...
California man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson, Wood counties

Latest News

FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018.
4 children hurt when 2 buses collide on I-55 near Chicago
Ohio Gov. DeWine discusses his top priorities for 2023
Gov. DeWine discusses top priorities and issues facing the Mid-Ohio Valley
FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
LIVE: Biden welcomes mayors to White House
This combination photo shows, from left, Joshua Abate, Micah Coomer and Dodge Dale Hellonen,...
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits