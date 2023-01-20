Five different Wood Co. groups receive recycling grants from WVDEP

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is providing recycling grants to many groups across the state.

Of the 29 recipients across the state, five of them are in Wood County as a part of the rehabilitation environmental action plan.

Some of these include Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Latrobe Street Mission and the city of Parkersburg.

Officials with Habitat for Humanity say that they are thankful for this grant opportunity that will continue to improve its non-profit.

“For us, receiving the award is incredibly helpful because it helps build our efficiency and our effectiveness and helps us more quickly process,” says Habitat for Humanity resource development director, Robin Stewart.

Below are the grant sizes for each of the five Wood Co. entities and how each will use the money:

Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc.: $60,460.15

To assist with a cargo transit van and donation bins to support the recycling operation.

Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley: $29,150.00

To assist with personnel and a storage container to support the recycling operation.

Latrobe Street Mission: $75,000.00

To assist with personnel, forklift, baler, baling wire, fuel for recycling truck, and supplies for the recycling operation.

City of Parkersburg: $140,000.00

To assist with equipment replacement/refurbishment, flatbed truck with headache rack, educational flyers, and baling wire to support the city-wide recycling program.

Polymer Alliance Services, LLC: $74,340.36

To assist with dust collection and compressed air systems with piping to support the recycling operation.

