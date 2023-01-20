Gallipolis Troopers investigating wrong-way injury crash on U.S. 35

WTAP News @ Noon- Gallia Co. Crash leads to multiple injuries
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one car crash that occurred on U.S 35 which led to multiple injuries on Thursday night.

The call for the crash came in at 10:25 p.m.

Trinity D. Frye, 21, was driving a 2018 Chevy Cruze in the westbound lanes when she drove into the median, striking a culvert and overturning, according to authorities.

Frye and passenger, Jaynetta Newsome, 21, were both taken to Holzer Medical Center for minor injuries.

One lane of U.S. 35 was closed while troopers were on scene however, it has since been reopened.

The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gallipolis Fire Department, Gallia County EMS, and Gallia County Sheriff’s Office were all on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

