Gov. DeWine discusses top priorities and issues facing the Mid-Ohio Valley

COLUMBUS, OH (WTAP) - WTAP had the chance to sit down with Ohio’s Governor, Mike DeWine on Friday.

Gov. DeWine was re-elected in the fall for his second, and final term in office.

On Friday, Gov. DeWine discussed his top priorities for 2023. He says they’re in the process of preparing the 2-year budget that will be sent to the General Assembly in ten days.

DeWine described the budget as an outline of where they think Ohio needs to go, and what the State’s challenges are.

When explaining what will be in the budget, he said the most important thing is to invest in the people of Ohio - investing in education and job training.

DeWine also included trying to remove any barriers people may face. One example of a barrier was mental health challenges. He said these challenges could be a barrier for someone to live their life the way they want.

”...And the budget I’m going to submit to the general assembly will have a lot of focus on education and a lot of focus on the mental health problem,” said Gov. DeWine.

Gov. DeWine also talked about the issues impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley. Some of those issues included infrastructure and high speed internet access.

Next week, WTAP will have a more indepth look at all the the topics discussed in Friday’s Interview.

