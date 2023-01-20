Obituary: Anderson, Patricia Lou

Patricia Lou Anderson, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away January 14, 2023 at Belpre Landing, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on May 27, 1924, the daughter of the late Delbert B. and Opal O. Morris Currey.

Pat worked as an LPN in the Emergency Room at Camden Clark for twenty years. Pat enjoyed spending time crocheting, sewing doing puzzles and with Bible study. She enjoyed playing cards and games with her nieces. She was a former member of the Boaz Baptist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School in years past.

Patricia is survived by her daughters: Deborah Oldaker (Ron) of Mineral Wells and Melissa Stump (Brian) of Boaz, son-in-law Mike Casto of Marston NC, four grandchildren: Eric Nuckles, Aaron Nuckles (Rose), Kelly Peck (Jason) and Annie Brown (Adam), great grandchildren: Amaya, Mason (Noelle), Jadyn, Gavin, Addie, Cora and Ava along with two great-great granddaughters: Aurbrii and Vanessa, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years, Robert H. Anderson in 2022, daughter Rebecca Nuckles Casto, and siblings Helen Rader, Marge Anderson, Bud Currey and Dot Spiker.

A celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date.

