Obituary: Crider, Joseph Morgan

Joseph Morgan Crider, 79, of Little Hocking, died January 18, 2023, at the Allegheny General Hospital in PA.

Joseph was born January 10, 1944, in Jefferson, IN, and was the son of the late Herschel and Lizel Sloane Crider. Joseph had worked as an electrician with the local 972 Electricians Union. He was a member of the Veto Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, golf, puzzles, and gardening. Joseph had played with the Rock & Roll band Adventures in Sound for 20 years. He loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Arlene Dutton Crider; daughters Kimberly Godbey of Belleville, WV, and Samantha Stover (Dennis Lemily) of Belpre, OH; grandchildren Ashley Vincent (Michael), Richard Joseph Hood (April), Jacob Godbey (Kelley), Amber Lemily and Gwendolyn Lemily; great-grandchildren Jolene and Waylon Vincent; sister Mona Little (John) of Little Hocking, OH and brother James H. Crider of Little Hocking, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Joseph Morgan Crider Jr.; daughter Georgia Paulette Crider; brother Robert Crider; sisters, Jane Norris, Linda Gentry, and Lois Smith.

Funeral services will be 2 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Dan Plum officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday from 2-4 pm and Sunday from 1-2 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

