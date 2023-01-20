Obituary: Harris, Jeffery David

Jeffery David Harris, 49, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born August 14, 1973, a son of Annie Porter Edman and the late David Harris.

He loved spending his free time carving wood and gardening.

Jeff is survived by his loving mother, Annie Edman (Doug) of Parkersburg, WV, and several close friends.

In addition to his father, Jeff was preceded in death by his uncle, Herman Porter.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, January 23, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Chris Waldron officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Harris family.

