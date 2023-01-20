Obituary: Huston, Mary Jean

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mary Jean Huston, 89, of Parkersburg, died January 19, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center.

She was born on May 4, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of the late Ralph Clark and Myrtle Elizabeth Huston.  She was a lifelong member of 7th Street United Methodist Church.

Mary Jean is survived by nieces Judy Wiltse and Frances Deem and many great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Reverend Keith Hostutler officiating.

Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held  Tuesday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

