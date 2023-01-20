Obituary: Irvine, Donna J.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023
Donna J. Irvine, 85, of Watertown, passed away at 8:55 pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta.

She was born on December 14, 1937, in Marietta, a daughter of Howard A. and Mary Alice Green Bohl.  Donna was a graduate of Waterford High School and was employed at the Ohio State Nursery, and was a member of Watertown Presbyterian Church.  She was a caring Mom and helped care for her mother, Mary.

Donna is survived by her son, James A. Irvine, 2 nieces:  Arnetta Young and Kimberly Young, and one cousin, Mike White.

The family would like to thank the Arbors of Marietta nurses, aides, and staff for their loving personal care.  Also, thank you to Amedysis Hospice.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Jan. 23) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  The family will greet friends before the service on Monday from 10 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

