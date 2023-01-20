Obituary: Jarvis, Stephen G.

Steve was born in Parkersburg, WV March 6, 1968, the oldest son of Gaynol Glen & the late Charolette Louise Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Paula Jarvis; his brothers, Matthew Jarvis (Jeanie) of Hurricane, WV, and Andrew Jarvis (Elizabeth) of Lenexa, KS; his son, Tyler Jarvis of Charleston, WV, and daughters, Shelby (Colton) Adkins of Charlton Hgts, WV, Shannan (Todd) Shaulis of Washington, WV, Misha Satow of Washington, WV, in-laws, Ralph and Barb Angus of Washington, WV, Tresha and Wayne Coe of Oxford, Florida, Sherri and Norse Angus of Ravenswood, WV, Charlie and Tammy Angus of Leroy, WV, and his grandchildren, Reagan, Tanner, Wesley, Emerson, Harlee, Carson, and many nieces and nephews. Steve was a 1986 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. Following the footsteps of his grandpa Post, Steve had a love of the Printing Industry and attended West Virginia Institute of Technology, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Printing management. While in college, he was a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brother. Steve chose to be a civil servant and moved to Yorktown, Virginia, to work at Langley AFB, ending his career with Langley as the chief Tactical Data Interoperability and Standards. In 2000, Steve had the opportunity through his employer to relocate to Ramstein-Miesenbach, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, where he was the Chief CIO Support from 2000-2005. While living abroad, he assisted in coaching Tyler’s KMC Baseball team and made it to the Little League Championship, where the winner would go on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. After his European tour, Steve returned to LAFB and continued to excel in his career.

Steve and Paula were reunited 23 years after high school and married In June 2012. While living in Yorktown, Virginia, they became members of Seaford Baptist Church. Steve was very active with the men’s ministry, Homeless ministry, VBS, and upward basketball; he also shared roles as an Usher and greeter and worked the information desk on Sunday mornings. As his family grew, Steve and Paula longed to be near his children and grandchildren, who were all in WV. Steve accepted a new federal position at the Bureau of Fiscal Service as the Staffing Acquisition Manager in Parkersburg in July 2019.

Steve was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and part of the men’s ministry Iron Man. He was a huge fan of WVU Football, a Steelers fan, preparing meat in his smoker, camping, boating, a lifetime member of the NRA, spending time with his family friends, and especially spoiling his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 2:00 PM- 4:00 PM Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2:00, with visitation one hour prior at Fellowship Baptist Church, Rosemar Rd., with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jarvis family.

