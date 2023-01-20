Obituary: Jones, Brenda Louise “Moose”

Brenda Louise “Moose” Jones, 61, Lubeck, WV, at 10:00 pm on January 18, 2023, flew into the arms of her loving God. At 10:01 pm, her bright light lit up Heaven’s Pearly Gates, and in the background, you could hear the unmistakable “YEEOWW” from her mother, Bonnie. At 10:02 pm, the duo turned around to the crowd of family and friends she has missed for so long, and they said to the crowd, “Who wants to hear the one about the Preacher, the Lawyer, and the Doctor?”

Brenda was born on Jan 23, 1961, at 7:34 am to James P. and Bonnie Greene Law at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg, WV. The spirit born that day drew everyone closer to just being in her loving presence.

She was a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church, where her love and faithfulness for God and his promise of everlasting life shaped her entire life and how she lived it. It was the most important thing that she taught and passed on to her family. Her church family was so dear to her heart.

Brenda was a 1979 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and attended Parkersburg Community College.

She was a social butterfly growing up and somewhat of a tomboy as a young girl; a dirt pile and her matchbox cars were all she needed to make her happy. As she grew older, her interests changed, but her competitive spirit grew stronger. She took on many new and varied activities, from Cheerleading to Student Body roles throughout Junior High and High School. She never met a stranger, and everywhere she went, the room would brighten with her beautiful smile and pretty eyes. Her greatest memories of her youth were camping trips at Holly River with family and friends and traveling everywhere to watch her older siblings in all their activities. She always said she had the best childhood and the best family anyone could ask for. The kids were number one to her parents, but she was number one to her mom; sorry, Steve.

Once Brenda started to create her own family, the mother bear instinct started to develop. She loved her kids and grandkids with all her heart and soul. What they were doing, where they were going, and when they would be back home were all questions that had to be answered before it was ok. Her spirit lives on in each of them, and she swelled with pride anytime someone spoke of them.

She spent several years continuing to touch lives, mold spirits, and grow people when she worked at Burger King in several roles, including several manager roles. There was never a dull moment if you worked with Moose. She loved everyone she worked with and laughed with. She had high expectations of her crew, and they had fun doing it. Brenda and Russ first met here and started their journey as it should have been, with her telling him to take out the trash; we have a bus coming.

Brenda switched careers when her family life needed more attention. She still had more to share, and so she eventually started teaching at Fairlawn Baptist Church Christian Academy. This was her dream job. She got to love on and teach children about God and help grow them in their faith as well as their education. She touched so many lives through this work and created lifelong friends with her co-workers and their families.

As her family grew older, she became more involved with their activities. At Lubeck School, she was a volunteer reader, classroom mother, and PTA President, and overall, whatever needed to be done, she was a let’s do it for the kids kind of mother. She continued this work at Blennerhassett Middle School and Parkersburg South. Anything her family was doing, she was there working on something that needed to be done to make it better for everyone. She loved the teachers and staff at all the schools her kids attended and how they cared for all her kids throughout their education and development.

Brenda was the heart and soul of Tri-C Soccer for almost 20 years. She again would draw people into the concession stand, and before you know it, you had a set of tongs in your hand or grabbing someone a cup of coffee. She was a leader, but you never knew how she was doing it because it was always a fun time, and there was always time for her to listen if you had something heavy on your heart.

Her inner battles with breast cancer never got in her way of hearing someone else’s problems, and she made everyone shine brighter once she listened and offered you a way to resolve that issue of the moment. She bravely battled that cancer demon for over 21 years and finally got to stick her tongue out at it and say she won the war. It threw everything that the devil-created evil could at her, but she stood tall and said, “I am a child of Christ; you will not beat me.” She and her family fell in love with Dr. Kelli Cawley and her staff at the Strecker Cancer Center. They made her feel like nothing is more important than being part of the team to kick the devil to the curb. Their love and compassion touch so many lives every day, and Brenda was so blessed to have been part of their family of fighters for so long. Our family was touched by your spirit and generosity. You are truly doing God’s work. Giving patients more time to share their testimony with those newly stricken and how to brave the battle ahead.

Brenda and Russ shared more than 26 years of marriage and more than a lifetime of love and companionship. They were blessed with 4 wonderful children and an entire community of friends and family. This dynamic pair took on many challenges throughout their time together, but in Brenda’s words, “It was time to pull up our big girl and boy pants and get this done.” She was the spirit that wild horses run with and the love that only a wife and mother can have. Every day was an adventure, and if you weren’t strapped in, you better grab onto something tight. Their love and unique banter kept each day lively and entertaining, and they would not have it any other way. Brenda was preceded by her loving parents, James P and Bonnie Law, and her in-laws, Elton and Mary Etta Jones.

Left to carry on her love and her torch are her husband, Russ; brother, James “Pat” Law (Martha) of Durham, NC; brother, Steve “Gator” Law (Belinda) of Parkersburg; sister, Jayne Kimes of Parkersburg, son, James Montgomery, Washington, daughter, Rachael Wise (John) of Vienna, daughter, Kirsten Cline (Todd) of Washington, WV, daughter, Allison “Alli” Jones, Washington, WV, sister in law, Mary Jane Jones of Parkersburg and grandkids, Blake, Skyler, and Nathan Montgomery, as well as all of her cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be Sunday at 1 pm, 1/22/2023, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Mike Broadwater Officiating.

Visitation will be on Saturday, 1/21/2023, 4-8 pm at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Garden of Good Sheppard in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery on Rt. 95, Dupont Road. Parkersburg.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.