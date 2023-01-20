Obituary: Lowe, Velma W.

Velma W. Lowe, 96, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 3:58 am at Harmar Place. She was born on December 27, 1926, in Marietta, a daughter of Chester Green and Bessie Wagner Green.

Velma graduated from Marietta High School and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, where she was a past Treasurer and past President of United Methodist Women. She enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, reading, playing cards, flowers, and puzzles, and spending time with her family.

On June 1, 1946, she married Charles Eugene Lowe, who preceded her in death on January 22, 1986. Velma is survived by her children: Daniel Lowe (Janice) of Newport, Nancy Halpern (Steve) of Opelousas, LA, Karen Daggett (Gary) of Chicago Heights, IL, Joyce Murphy (Richard) of Marietta, David Lowe (Barb) of Marietta, Angela Ward (Tom) of Marietta, Douglas Lowe (Mary Ellen) of Marietta, 22 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 4 great, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter Sandra I. Matthews, in-laws Frank and Hazel Lowe, brother Neil Green, sisters: Ilene Fulton, Rita Lonegan, and Opal VanMeter.

A special “thank you” to the staff at Harmar Place for their gentleness and patience in caring for Velma.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Jan. 21) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Beverly Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Memorial contributions in Velma’s name would be appreciated to Faith United Methodist Church or Fearing Township Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.