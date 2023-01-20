Obituary: Mason, Robert K. “Lefty”

Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg, died January 19, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason.

He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he was a standout basketball and baseball player scoring over 1000 points in his basketball career, and a two-time all-state baseball player pitching PHS to victory in the 1946 state baseball championship. Lefty was also one of the first local players to earn a scholarship to West Virginia University. He later signed as a professional pitcher with the Boston Braves. In his later years, he was inducted into the Mid-Ohio Sports Hall of Fame.

After baseball, he held careers in sales with Pabst Blue Ribbon, WTAP television, and McClinton Chevrolet. He later purchased the 19th Street Country club and ran the business until he sold it years later. He eventually retired from the City of Parkersburg as chief Deputy Assessor of Wood County.

Lefty was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He also was a member of BPOE Elks 198 and the Parkersburg Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Patricia Gearhart Mason, and his three sons Richard F. (Mary Becker), R. David (Carla Vensel), and P. Joseph (Cindy Lawhorn), a brother Terry, five grandchildren, as well as several great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother VW. (Jiggs) Mason, and sister Marjorie Sell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 11:00 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Stephen Vallelonga as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery, Belpre, Ohio.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, 26101.

