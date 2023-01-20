Obituary: Norum, Dr. Gary

Dr. Gary Norum passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was 84 years old.

Gary is survived by Regina, his loving wife and soul mate of 36 years. He is also survived by his two sons, James of Virginia and Keith, who resides in Japan. Also, surviving is Jeannine Ratliffe, who was like a daughter to him.

Gary graduated from the University of California, Riverside, with a B.S. degree and from the University of California, Davis, with an M.S. degree, becoming a licensed psychologist. He later completed his Ph.D. at Ohio University. In practice for over fifty years, Gary was also involved in numerous national and local workshops and other professional activities.

In addition to his rich and fulfilling life as a psychologist, Gary was also a noted musician and songwriter who performed at coffee houses, churches, and other venues. Oftentimes, his music would complement his professional life as a number of his songs reflected issues he encountered throughout his years of practice. Gary and Regina loved to travel, and during their wonderful time together, they visited many places both in the United States and abroad.

Gary’s wishes to be cremated will be honored. Memorial services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 903 Charles Street, Parkersburg, with The Reverend Arthur Bennett officiating. A Celebration of his life will be held following the memorial service at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Norum family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.