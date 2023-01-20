Obituary: Reid, Anna Lou Harris

Anna Lou Harris Reid passed away at home on January 15, 2023. She was born June 27, 1932, in Newark to Harry A. Harris and Thelma Vernon (Russell) Holcombe.

She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 68 years, Russell L. Reid, as well as her parents.

Anna graduated from Newark High School in 1950 and went on to obtain a nursing license from Mount Carmel School of Nursing in 1953. Anna and Russell resided in Newark, Mount Vernon, and then made Marietta their home, beginning in 1977.

Anna volunteered for many organizations. She was awarded the “Service to Mankind” award given by the Sertoma International Organization. She served as church secretary at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where she was a member.

She is survived by sons Michael (Kelly) L. Reid and Ronald (Amy) W. Reid, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her brother William (Joyce) Harris, and close family friend Ginny Olff.

Abiding with her wishes, cremation was observed. A memorial service for Anna will be held on January 28, 2023, at 1 pm, taking place at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front St, Marietta, OH. 45750, officiated by Rev. Gene Sheppard. Memorial gifts may be directed to The Marietta Noon Rotary Club: Polio Plus, P.O. Box 1138, Marietta, OH 45750.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home offers online condolences by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.