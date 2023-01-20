Obituary: Shea, Mark J

Mark J Shea, 74, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Denver, Colorado, he was the son of the late John J Jr. and Jane (O’Grady) Shea. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 siblings Mike, Maureen, and Mitch.

He graduated from St. Edwards University, Austin, TX, in 1969 with a BA in Business and a minor in English. He was an insurance investigator for several years, but most of all, he enjoyed being retired. Retirement allowed him the freedom to travel and explore with his wife, Kathy.

Before his health began to decline, he was the life of the party, and those who knew him are forever grateful for the impact his presence made in all their lives. He made a difference in every person’s life he met and made life better.

He was the devoted, loving husband of 28 years to Kathy L Shea; Beloved father too; Heather (Kris) Riddle, Laura (Mark) Aumen, Matthew (Donna) Jones, and Nathan (Amy) Jones; PopPop to 11 grandchildren: Andrew, Madison, Daniel, Noah, Braeden, Max, Cameron, Elijah, Dylan, Shea, and Lilly. The oldest of 11 children, he is also survived by his siblings Matthew, Mary, Marty, Monica, Maggie, Miles, and Mel.

At Mark’s request, a Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. The family would like to thank Amedisys for all the care and support for Mark and the entire family. Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth was honored to assist the Shea family.

