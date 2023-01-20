Obituary: Taylor, Howard R. “Dick”

Howard R. “Dick” Taylor, 80, of Williamstown, gained his heavenly wings surrounded by his family on January 18, 2023, at his residence.

He was born August 19, 1942, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Russell and Daisy Mae Dearth Taylor. Dick worked for the city of Williamstown and enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family, watching wrestling on TV, and attending yard sales. He was a member of the Waverly Church of Christ.

He is survived by his daughters, Sherry McCullough (special friend, Harry Steele) of Waverly, Teresa Hamrick (Troy) of Webster County, WV, Amy Ball (David) of Braxton County, WV, Brenda Lamp (Stormy) of Davisville and Angie Roe (John) of Gallipolis Ferry; a son, Russ Taylor (fiancée Tobie England) of Williamstown; a brother, Jim Taylor of St. Marys; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his loyal companion, his dog Moe;

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Betty Lou Phillips Taylor, and many brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Waverly Church of Christ at 14 2nd St. Waverly ( the corner of 2nd St. and Corbitt St.) with Pastor Robert Long officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.

A fellowship dinner will be held at the church following the services.

