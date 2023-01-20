Obituary: Williamson, Glen Ray

Glen Ray Williamson Obit
Glen Ray Williamson Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023
Glen Ray Williamson, 65, of Duck, WV, passed away on January 11, 2023, at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, Cartersville, GA.

He was born on January 16, 1957, a son of the late Charles Wesley Williamson and Martha Jane Ramsey Williamson.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by son-in-law Jason Bass and sister-in-law Crystal Williamson.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Donna Jean Williamson; three children, James Williamson (Stephanie), Stephanie Bass (Dwight Holcomb), and Mike Williamson (Chelsie); two grandchildren, Hannah Bass and Jason Bass, three step-grandchildren, three sisters Charlotte (Donald Roy), Hope (David Hatfield), and Dreama (Roger Messinger), one brother CK Williamson, sister-in-law Sharon Tanner (Kenneth), brothers-in-law Gary Marks and Kevin Marks, mother-in-law Wanetta Marks, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Lester Tanner officiating.  Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.  The interment will be in Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

