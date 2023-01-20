OSU educator talks about the increase in egg prices

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

You have probably noticed the price of eggs increasing recently at stores.

OSU Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator Marcus McCartney explained that it has a lot to do with avian flu.

“When avian flu has an out break at a farm, that farm has to euthanize the entire flock, all their birds. I believe in 2022 we’re looking at around 40,000,000 birds that were euthanized, so that does create a supply issue. Simple economics, supply and demand equals the price. The demand stays the same, supply went down, so price goes up,” said McCartney.

McCartney is unsure of exactly when prices will fall but it will occur when farmers recover from the avian flu.

He also suggests to check out farmers markets for eggs like the one in Marietta on the 200 block of Butler Street on Saturdays from 9 AM to noon.

