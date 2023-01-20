Pet of the Week: Benny from the Pleasants County Humane Society

WTAP News @ Noon- Pet of the Week: Benny
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Benny! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!

Benny is a one-year-old Beagle mix. He loves to snuggle, he loves pets, and playing with other dogs!

Benny is mostly house trained and friendly to everyone. He is good with other dogs and cats but it is unknown how he is around children yet.

If you are looking to adopt Benny or any other animals from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

