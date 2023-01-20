Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages.

As of 8:10 p.m.:

According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power.

Washington: less than 5, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m.

Noble: less than 5, estimated restoration 12:30 a.m.

Morgan County: 1,278, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m.

Meigs County: 373, estimated restoration 10:00 p.m.

Athens County: 1,360, estimated restoration 10:00 p.m.

According to MonPower’s website, multiple outages have been reported in Wood County. In total, 175 customers have been affected.

RESTORED: One outage has been reported on Murdoch Avenue near Ohio Avenue and the Memorial Bridge. It is affecting 101 - 500 customers and its estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m.

RESTORED: Another outage has been reported not too far from the previous outage on Route 68. It is affecting 21-100 customers and its estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m.

In North Hills, one outage has been reported on 19th Street affecting 21-100 customers. Its estimated restoration time is 11:00 p.m. Another outage on North Hills drive has been reported affecting 1-20 customers. Its estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m.

Two outages have been reported on Route 68/Route 2 near Interstate 77 affecting 1-20 customers. Its estimated restoration time is between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

On Old St. Marys Pike, one outage has been reported affecting 1-20 customers and its estimated restoration time is 11:00 p.m.

In South Parkersburg, another outage has been reported on Route 95/Camden Avenue just after Pike Street. It is affecting 21-100 customers and its estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m.

In Washington, West Virginia just passed the Ohio Valley Speedway another power outage has been reported. It is affecting 21-100 customers and its estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m.

Also in Washington, another outage has been reported just off Dupont Road on Warehouse Drive affecting 1-20 customers. Its estimated restoration time is 11:30 p.m.

Other counties in West Virginia are also reporting power outages as the storm heads east. Just south of Elizabeth and Palestine in Wirt County on Route 14, an outage has been reported affecting 501-1500 customers. Its estimated restoration time is 11:00 p.m.

Wirt County: 596 outages

Ritchie County: less than 5

Pleasants County: 26 outages

Jackson County: less than 5

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.