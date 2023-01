Scoreboard: January 19, 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Tyler Consolidated - 48

Williamstown - 102

Ritchie County - 53

St. Marys - 62

Wirt County - 34

Ravenswood - 64

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Charleston - 64

Parkersburg - 55

St. Albans - 47

Parkersburg South - 59

Waterford - 52

Federal Hocking - 15

Warren - 63

Point Pleasant - 20

Frontier - 52

Caldwell - 29

Kara Ramsey from Frontier scored her 1,000th career point on Thursday.

