Some deadlines for West Virginia 4-H are approaching

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Registration started back in October, and is open year round in West Virginia.

Even though it is open year round, there are some deadlines for certain programs.

4-H Extension agent Jodi Smith talked more about the deadlines.

“We have a livestock program if you want to show or sell, you have to get enrolled by January 31st. You can still enroll in 4-H and learn about livestock, you just wouldn’t be able to show or sell if you don’t have your enrollment in by that time. Then, obviously camp has a deadline for registration, but other than that our enrollment stays open,” said Smith

West Virginia 4-H has groups for everyone from 5 years old, as of June 30 2022, all the way to 21 years old.

Registration is available online at West Virginia 4-H sign-up.

For more information about 4-H visit WVU Extension - Wood County or WVU Extension - 4-H.

