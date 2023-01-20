Two vehicle crash occurs at the intersection of 30th Street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 30th street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday morning.

The call for the crash came in at 10:18 a.m.

The two cars wrecked into each other in front of the Dollar General.

There are no major injuries to any of the people involved in the crash according to the Parkersburg Police Department.

One person was taken to Camden Clark Medical Center for precautionary reasons.

The crash was a result of one car running at red light at the intersection.

A utility pole was broken during the crash but has since been fixed by Mon Power.

Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Services, the Parkersburg Police Department and Parkersburg Fire Department all responded the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.