Washington County Sheriff’s Department donates to local cancer initiative

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Department presented a $1,100 check to Memorial Health.

It’s through a No Shave November initiative 911 dispatcher Rebecca Miller headed.

The money is going to the Strecker Patient Emergency Fund. It helps cancer patients with bills such as rent, wigs, treatment, and more.

For Miller, the charity selection was personal.

“So my mom passed away from cancer so just any time something comes up or we find local charities that are helping out with cancer we usually - I usually try to pick one of those,” she said.

Miller is happy knowing that the money is staying local, benefitting our community.

