Humane societies across the state experience overpopulation problems

The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley's current facility.
The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley's current facility.(Zach Shrivers)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley has experienced overpopulation for years.

“I don’t know the last time we’ve been under 50 dogs in here. It’s been years I’d say,” said Assistant Manager, Kati Rankin.

Overpopulation can cause many problems for all involved with the human society, pets and humans.

“Overcrowding here is very stressful for the staff and for the animals. We can house about 5 dogs but we’ve seen way past 60 here so that really impacts our staff because we are understaffed here a lot and that is stressful for the dogs because they hear all of the other dogs and animals,” Rankin said.

Although this is a problem across the nation there are many ways you can help your local humane societies.

You can become a volunteer or foster by visiting the link here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
(Left to right) James Ricky Wiggins, 55 of Dawsonville, Georgia, and Christopher Allen Payton,...
Parkersburg Police arrest and charge two men for soliciting a minor
Two vehicle crash occurred at intersection of Dudley Avenue and 30th Street in Parkersburg on...
Two vehicle crash occurs at the intersection of 30th Street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg
FILE: Regal Cinemas is closing about 39 theaters after its parent company Cineworld filed for...
Regal Cinemas is shuttering 39 more locations
Jeffery David Harris Obit
Obituary: Harris, Jeffery David

Latest News

Donna Balachowski goes up a ramp into Green Cab's wheelchair-accessible vehicle.
Green Cab expands to Marietta - Advocates say it will change the lives of people with disabilities
Glaucoma causes vision loss and can lead to blindness.
January is Glaucoma Awareness Month
Sketch the Outdoors-Jan 19, 2023
WTAP News @ 6 -Sketch the Outdoors Jan. 20, 2023
Five different Wood Co. groups receive recycling grants from WVDEP
Five different Wood Co. groups receive recycling grants from WVDEP