Humane societies across the state experience overpopulation problems

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley has experienced overpopulation for years.

“I don’t know the last time we’ve been under 50 dogs in here. It’s been years I’d say,” said Assistant Manager, Kati Rankin.

Overpopulation can cause many problems for all involved with the human society, pets and humans.

“Overcrowding here is very stressful for the staff and for the animals. We can house about 5 dogs but we’ve seen way past 60 here so that really impacts our staff because we are understaffed here a lot and that is stressful for the dogs because they hear all of the other dogs and animals,” Rankin said.

Although this is a problem across the nation there are many ways you can help your local humane societies.

You can become a volunteer or foster by visiting the link here.

