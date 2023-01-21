PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. WTAP spoke with a Washington County Health Department official about the group of eye diseases.

Megan Stanley said glaucoma can cause vision loss and can lead to blindness. It damages nerves in the eyes to do so.

Unfortunately, Stanley said there aren’t any obvious symptoms to warn you about the onset of glaucoma.

Stanley said it starts as cloudy vision then your eyesight continues to deteriorate.

“If you’re a senior, which is the population I work with, you’re not able to do the activities that you want to remain independent or to remain safe in your home. And if you’re, you know, a young adult you may not be able to drive, you may not be able to work like you want to or play with your children,” she said.

Stanley said that maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, and taking measures to keep your blood pressure low work as preventative measures against glaucoma.

Stanley recommends getting an eye exam every year to catch glaucoma in time.

According to the CDC, there is no cure for glaucoma but, if you catch it in time, you can preserve your vision with treatment.

