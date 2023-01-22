Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7

The cause death is unknown at this time
La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un enfrentamiento entre dos grupos de personas.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.

Troopers from the Marietta Post of the OSHP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.

The release states that upon arrival, officers determined Chad E. Stock, 30 of Marietta, was dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

An autopsy will be done to help determine the cause of death.

There were some lane closures as the scene was being processed.

Troopers were assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

WTAP will update as any new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
(Left to right) James Ricky Wiggins, 55 of Dawsonville, Georgia, and Christopher Allen Payton,...
Parkersburg Police arrest and charge two men for soliciting a minor
Two vehicle crash occurred at intersection of Dudley Avenue and 30th Street in Parkersburg on...
Two vehicle crash occurs at the intersection of 30th Street and Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg
FILE: Regal Cinemas is closing about 39 theaters after its parent company Cineworld filed for...
Regal Cinemas is shuttering 39 more locations
Jeffery David Harris Obit
Obituary: Harris, Jeffery David

Latest News

The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley's current facility.
Humane societies across the state experience overpopulation problems
Donna Balachowski goes up a ramp into Green Cab's wheelchair-accessible vehicle.
Green Cab expands to Marietta - Advocates say it will change the lives of people with disabilities
Glaucoma causes vision loss and can lead to blindness.
January is Glaucoma Awareness Month
Sketch the Outdoors-Jan 19, 2023
WTAP News @ 6 -Sketch the Outdoors Jan. 20, 2023