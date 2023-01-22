Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.

Troopers from the Marietta Post of the OSHP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.

The release states that upon arrival, officers determined Chad E. Stock, 30 of Marietta, was dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

An autopsy will be done to help determine the cause of death.

There were some lane closures as the scene was being processed.

Troopers were assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

WTAP will update as any new information becomes available.

