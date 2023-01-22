OSHP investigation a one-vehicle fatal crash in Newport Township

Police Lights
Police Lights(WBNG)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on County Road 20 (Sandhill Road) between Jett Hill and Kennon Lane, Marietta Township, in Washington County.

According to a release from the OSHP, the crash occurred around 5:50 am on January 22, 2023.

A Jeep Wrangler, driven by Jeromy Seevers, age 47, of Newport, was traveling westbound on County 20 when it went off the right side of the road, according to the release. Seevers hit a ditch and flipped over. Seevers sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

Seevers was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not suspected.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, and Newport Volunteer Fire Department.

