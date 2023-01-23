Alex Mooney discusses 2024 senate run

WTAP News @ 6
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During Representative Alex Mooney’s recent visit to Wood County, he discussed his plans to run for Senator Joe Manchin’s seat in 2024.

Mooney said he feels confident about his chances, as he’s already been elected by two thirds of West Virginians and has a strong conservative voting record. Mooney believes his values reflect those of his voters.

“I just think that the voters deserve someone who shares shares their values, and I would point to my voting record,” Mooney said. “100 percent pro life, A-plus from the NRA. Senator Manchin does not have those values, and I think I could represent West Virginia well in the Senate.”

Senator Joe Manchin has yet to announce whether or not he will seek reelection. With Governor Jim Justice seriously considering running for Manchin’s seat, it’s looking like the 2024 Senate Race in West Virginia will be hotly contested.

