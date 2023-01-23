Belpre Community gathers in support of 3-year-old who suffers from rare brain cancer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jack Ryder is a 3-year-old who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. Since then Jack who has many things to possibly be upset about Jack has kept a positive attitude everyday that has inspired many.

“We have hope and if we have hope we have nothing. We have so much hope so we appreciate all the love and prayers and support. We just ask the community to keep them coming. We have hope and we’re praying for a miracle and as you can see he’s doing great and we pray he continue to do great,” Jack’s Aunt Leanne Deem said.

His positive attitude is the reason so many gathered at the Belpre Bingo Hall in support of Jack and his family.

“Belpre is just a wonderful community in itself but everybody loves Jack and he’s just an amazing kid. The outpouring of love and support for Jack has been awesome,” Deem said.

Like his Brother, Layton Shutts, said Jack is a superhero.

“The Hulk... because Jack’s strong,” said Layton.

Jack has two more weeks of treatment in Columbus, Ohio. Deem says she is excited to see Jack ring the bell.

You can find out more about Jack’s story or the family by clicking here.

