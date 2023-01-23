Jackson Middle school participates in nationwide video competition

Jackson middle school seventh graders
Jackson middle school seventh graders(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of 7th graders from Jackson Middle School will participate in a nationwide video competition.

The group of students will represent the state of West Virginia in showing the manufacturing in the state. Simonton windows out of Pennsboro, W.Va was the manufacturer the students were paired with.

Our. Alexa Griffey, was asked by the school to help the students with the story writing and interviewing aspect of the project.

One student, Ella Collins, says she believes with WTAP’s help it could help take their project to the next level.

“I think it helps us a lot to try to think about all of the different opportunities that would be bigger especially just working with Alexa. She’s helped us a lot today and she explained everything that is going on and it’s really cool to just be able to talk to her,” Collins said.

Monday morning the students will tour Simonton Windows and will conduct interviews for their project.

