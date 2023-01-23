Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care.

The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year.

“Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner, Kelly Polinsky.

With the demand rising as 2022 went on Polinsky says she has had troubles finding sizing to fit the range of children who come in to shop.

“Supply chain issues have made it harder for Kelly’s Closet to find clothing for everyone... kids grow and we understand they grow. Some months we have kids come in who wear size 1 then the next month they wear a size 3,” Polinsky said.

If you are interested in volunteering or shopping with Kelly’s closet you can text (304) 494-8865 or visit Kelly’s Closet MOV facebook group.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
Police Lights
OSHP investigation a one-vehicle fatal crash in Newport Township
Parts of Division Street will be closed starting Monday.
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Drones in law enforcement
Law enforcement are using drones to get a birds eye view

Latest News

Belpre Kroger employees comment on payroll issues
Local Kroger employees comment on issues with payroll system
Gov. Jim Justice hosts town hall to discuss legislation to cut W.Va. income tax
Nathaniel "Ross" Stevens is being charged with rape and disseminating matter harmful to...
Man is charged for allegedly raping a minor
From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily for three weeks, a section of Division Street will be closed...
WTAP News @ 5 - Division Street Road Closures impacting school traffic