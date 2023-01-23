Kelly’s Closet sees an increase due to the impacts of inflation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet is a free shopping experience for children who are fostered or in kinship care.

The demand for Kelly’s closet has increased tremendously over the past year.

“Kelly’s closet has definitely seen an increase of people asking to use our services,” said Owner, Kelly Polinsky.

With the demand rising as 2022 went on Polinsky says she has had troubles finding sizing to fit the range of children who come in to shop.

“Supply chain issues have made it harder for Kelly’s Closet to find clothing for everyone... kids grow and we understand they grow. Some months we have kids come in who wear size 1 then the next month they wear a size 3,” Polinsky said.

If you are interested in volunteering or shopping with Kelly’s closet you can text (304) 494-8865 or visit Kelly’s Closet MOV facebook group.

