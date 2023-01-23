Members of the community hold day of COVID remembrance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A day of remembrance was held for those in our community that has been lost during the COVID pandemic.

“So many people just vanished without having any sort of a service or anyone knowing. So I felt that we needed to speak for those that left so that was the reason for the day of remembrance,” said Organizer, Glenn Newman.

The event held Saturday gave many family members and friends the opportunity to have a funeral like experience to share laughs and stories of their loved ones.

“This day has given the people that lost loved ones the opportunity to speak of their lives and to honestly speaking into the community, friends and neighbors how they have walked through this,” Newman said.

A great day to bring recognition to those who were lost during the pandemic

“Today we witnessed many tears of sadness, tragedy then we witnessed tears of joy. Laughter that was great laughter, which was wonderful to hear people healing and healing that only comes from accepting that knowing Jesus loves us,” said Newman.

Newman added he expects to have another event next year to continue the support of every family.

