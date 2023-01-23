Obituary: Dunbar, Shirley Mae McCartney

Shirley Mae McCartney Dunbar, 68, of Parkersburg, WV, died January 19, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital following a 2-month battle with pneumonia. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Prancer and Bella, along with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandsons. She also enjoyed listening to her church services from Faith Family Christian, Rockhill, SC, where she attended and sang in the choir. Shirley was looking forward to meeting her new great-grandson from Brookelynn and Kaleb.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Terry Dunbar; her daughters Lisa Winter(Ronnie), Josette McCartney (Billy), and Sarah Townsend (Justin); her grandkids Ashley Adams, Kaitlynn Scott, Kaylea Scott, Kaleb Scott (Tiffany), Kaden Scott, Kyler Scott, and Brookelynn Taylor; great-grandkids Myles Benson, Jeremiah Townsend, Quarte “JaeJae” Stephens, and Weston Huston and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her late husband of 48 years Hollie McCartney and her mother, Mary Runnion.

Visitation will be Monday, January 23, 2023, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, with funeral services beginning at 3:00 pm. with Rev. Delmas Stutler officiating. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Dunbar family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.