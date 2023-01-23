Obituary: Farson, Charles Earl

Charles Earl Farson, 77, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on January 21, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH.

He was born on January 5, 1946, in Wood County, WV, and was the son of the late Charles F. and Edna Farson.

A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday, January 28th, from 4-6 pm at the Leavitt Family Center, 620 Avery Street, Parkersburg, WV.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

