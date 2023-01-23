Obituary: Halfhill, Dale Eugene

Dale Eugene Halfhill, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 20, 2023. He was born July 2, 1963, a son of the late Donald P. And Edith E. Murphy Halfhill.

Dale was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and had worked as a mechanic for General Motors. His hobbies included motorcycles.

Dale is survived by his son, Craig Halfhill of Parkersburg, WV, and two sisters, Martha ( Larry) Upphole of Walker, WV, and Betty Eagle of Parkersburg, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Marie Halfhill, sister Donna Klopfer, and two infant brothers.

There will be no service or visitation. Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys, WV, is assisting the family with arrangements.

