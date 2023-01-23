Obituary: Hendershot, Marilyn Kathryn

Marilyn Kathryn Hendershot Obit
Marilyn Kathryn Hendershot Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 23, 2023
Marilyn Kathryn Hendershot, 90, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Rockland Ridge in Belpre, OH. She was born on July 1, 1932, in Germantown, OH, to the late Benjamin Cresswell and Dora Clara (Pabst) Hendershot.

Marilyn was a 1949 graduate of Salem Liberty School and retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital after working 40 years as a dietary aide. She was a member of Sandhill United Methodist Church.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Dale, Lloyd, Clyde, and Delmer Hendershot; a sister, Olive Moore and a special friend, Dorothy M. Zimmer.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750, with  Mark Zimmer officiating, burial to follow at Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thank you to hospice and Rockland Ridge for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandhill United Methodist Church, 725 Sandhill Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

