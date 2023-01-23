Obituary: Lawrence, Christina Louise

Christina Louise Lawrence Obit
Christina Louise Lawrence Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Christina Louise Lawrence, age 57, passed away Sunday morning, January 15th, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, January 28th starting at 11 am, located at the Brethren Church 110 W Church Ave, Masontown, PA 15461.

Christina was born on July 21st, 1965, in Brooklyn, NY, to Allen and Nancy Dean. Her siblings included: Wayne(Mary) Dean, Cathy(Tom) Beck, Warren(Jessica) Dean, Debbie(Ken) Black(deceased), Christopher(Deana) Dean, and James(Ronette) Dean.

She married her husband, Jeffrey Lawrence, of 38 years, on November 9th, 1984. They were blessed with four children: Iona(John) Miller, Jeffrey(Alexandra) Lawrence Jr., Kara(Joseph) Elswick, and Ginna Dean.

She was a loving Grandmother to Logan and Gavin Miller, Andrew, Henry, Oliver Lawrence and Hannah, Elena, and Brenna Elswick. She was a caring and devoted Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Christina loved riding her motorcycle across the North Carolina mountains and the South Dakota Badlands. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her loved ones. Her hobbies included fishing, boating, and crocheting.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Lung Cancer Research Foundation at http://lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
Police Lights
OSHP investigation a one-vehicle fatal crash in Newport Township
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Parts of Division Street will be closed starting Monday.
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday

Latest News

Marilyn Kathryn Hendershot Obit
Obituary: Hendershot, Marilyn Kathryn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Farson, Charles Earl
Beatrice Ann George Parsons Obit
Obituary: Parsons, Beatrice Ann George
Paul Eugene Kerns Obit
Obituary: Kerns, Paul Eugene