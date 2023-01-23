Obituary: Medley, David Michael

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Michael Medley, 65, of Devola, OH, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born in Huntington, WV, a son of the late David Fredrick and Sarah Anne (Hays) Medley.

He retired from Larry Simmons and was a United States Navy veteran.  He enjoyed fishing and dancing and was a Marshall University and Colorado Rockies fan.

He is survived by four children, Nathan Mestas, Melanie Medley-Thomas, Josiah Medley, and Collen Medley; two brothers, Pat Medley (Amy) of Long Bottom, OH, and Scott Medley (Carol) of Butler, PA; sister Sarah Anne Morgan (Mike) of Parkersburg; partner Sondra Cunningham; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Caleb Medley and nephew Luca Knapp.

A gathering will be held Friday 2-4 PM at the Leavitt Family Center, 620 Avery Street, Parkersburg, WV, with military honors by American Legion Post 15 at 2:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to the David Medley Scholarship Fund, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, PO Box 1762, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
Police Lights
OSHP investigation a one-vehicle fatal crash in Newport Township
Parts of Division Street will be closed starting Monday.
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Drones in law enforcement
Law enforcement are using drones to get a birds eye view

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wilder, Barbara Lou
Jeromy Michael Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Jeromy Michael
Betty Lou Wright Obit
Obituary: Wright, Betty Lou
Daniel Robert Turner Obit
Obituary: Turner, Daniel Robert