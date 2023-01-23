Obituary: Medley, David Michael

David Michael Medley, 65, of Devola, OH, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Huntington, WV, a son of the late David Fredrick and Sarah Anne (Hays) Medley.

He retired from Larry Simmons and was a United States Navy veteran. He enjoyed fishing and dancing and was a Marshall University and Colorado Rockies fan.

He is survived by four children, Nathan Mestas, Melanie Medley-Thomas, Josiah Medley, and Collen Medley; two brothers, Pat Medley (Amy) of Long Bottom, OH, and Scott Medley (Carol) of Butler, PA; sister Sarah Anne Morgan (Mike) of Parkersburg; partner Sondra Cunningham; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Caleb Medley and nephew Luca Knapp.

A gathering will be held Friday 2-4 PM at the Leavitt Family Center, 620 Avery Street, Parkersburg, WV, with military honors by American Legion Post 15 at 2:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to the David Medley Scholarship Fund, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, PO Box 1762, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.