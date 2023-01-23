Obituary: Parsons, Beatrice Ann George

Beatrice Ann George Parsons, 87, of Mineral Wells, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born September 27, 1935, in Belleville, WV, a daughter of the late L. Doral George and Dortha (Tennant) George, and was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

She was a 1954 graduate of Parkersburg High School and retired after 20 years as a cook at Washington Jr. High and Mineral Wells Elementary School. She was an excellent cook, made the best sweet tea, loved her plants and flowers, and cared for a lot of children. She loved being surrounded by her family and friends and would always say, “What’s your hurry?” when it was time to leave.

Bea is survived by three daughters, Susan Yeager (Chris) and Cindy Lang (Kevin) of Parkersburg, WV, and Sandy Greathouse (Jack) of Fair Play, SC; one son, Bernard Parsons II (Karen) of Charlotte, NC; one son-in-law, John Hannah of Mineral Wells, WV; one sister-in-law, Lillian George of Hurricane, WV; and one brother-in-law, Dick Parsons. She was the proud Nanny of 11 grandchildren: Shauna Jarrett (Aaron), Brian Yeager (Nicole), Justin Hannah (Kayleigh), Jodi Smelser (Derek), Kyle Greathouse (Rachael), Jay Hannah (Amanda), Jimmy Crouch (Amber), Madison Wolf (Brandon), Beau Parsons (Alyssa), Chase Lang, and Paige Lang. She was also the loving Nanny Bea Bea to 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard L. Parsons, whom she married on Oct. 8, 1955, in Parkersburg; two daughters, Sharon (Parsons) Hannah and Missy Parsons; five sisters, Freda Townsend, Hyla Hupp, Gladys Stewart, Eleanor Dilly, and infant Betty George; and one brother, Bobby George.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 24th, at 12:00 PM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, with Pastor Mark Houser officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Friends may call from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Buckeye Hospice and Belpre Landing staff for the extraordinary care given over the past 15 months. They were there, always loving on her when we couldn’t be.

ln lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Beatrice Ann Parsons to Mt. Pleasant UMC in Mineral Wells.

