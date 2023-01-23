Obituary: Seevers, Jeromy Michael

Jeromy Michael Seevers, 47, of Newport, OH, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born on June 30, 1975, in Marietta, OH, to Rose Mary Pabst Conley and Roger Lee Seevers.

Jeromy graduated from Marietta High School in 1994. He worked as a forklift operator for Kraton Industries. He previously volunteered with the Newport V.F.D. Jeromy loved to hunt, go muddin’, ride side-by-sides, have bonfires, and enjoyed talking about future plans. More than anything, he loved his family and being a husband, father, and brother. He was proud to have the Seevers name. He enjoyed making people happy, was always forgiving, and stayed strong for those around him.

He married his best friend and the love of his life Christie Minis Seevers on August 21st, 2021, and she made Jeromy the happiest he had ever been. He is also survived by his son, Zachary Seevers (Anastasia); stepson, Jacob Lee; his father, Roger Lee Seevers (Vicki); mother, Rose Mary Conley; three brothers, Richard Seevers (Robin), Jay Seevers (Pauletta) and Lenny Seevers (Jessica); his loving dog, Hoss and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Tracy Ramage.

A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Friday, January 27th, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

