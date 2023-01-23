Obituary: Turner, Daniel Robert

Daniel Robert Turner, 87, of Barlow, Ohio, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Swift, Ohio, to Arthur Fremont and Anna Agnes Hayes Turner.

Dan was a 1953 graduate of Waterford High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Dan was a prominent businessman in the Barlow area, as well as becoming an educator at Washington County Career Center, where he taught auto mechanics. He was a volunteer and EMT at Barlow VFD for many years. Dan loved hiking with his friends, a passion which included hiking the Appalachian Trail. He also loved riding his motorcycle and would take cross-country trips to the west coast and Alaska. He was an avid gardener and, above all, loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his four children, Daniel Turner, Carol Marshall (Lynn), Bobby Turner (Kim), and Jerry Turner (Teresa); special friend, Pat Love; six grandchildren, Carey Gerber (Aaron), TR Snyder (Julie), Jason Turner (Joni), Justin White (Leah), Amanda White and Jeremy Frame (Jasmine); ten great-grandchildren, Daniel, Madeleine, Calvin, JayLynn, Jayla, Jelayna, Ezra, Eastun, Landon and Xander; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Josh Frame, and seven siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Barlow Central Cemetery with full military honors observed. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the Barlow VFD in his memory. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Dan’s Family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

