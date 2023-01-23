Obituary: Wilder, Barbara Lou

Barbara Lou Wilder, 77, of Beverly, OH, passed away on January 21, 2023, at Ohio State University Hospital.

She was born on December 15, 1945, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late James Luther and Pauline Louise Weaver Carney. Barbara enjoyed cross-stitching, crafts, and going fishing.

Barbara is survived by her boyfriend Clarence “Snoop” Foreman, great-grandchildren Patrick and Garrett Bogdanowicz, sisters Gloria J. Carney Marks and Carolyn Carney, brothers Denver, Larry and James, Jr. Carney, and many nieces and nephews

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Frank Houston Wilder and daughter Sherrie Wilder.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at River Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 on Friday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

