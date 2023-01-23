Obituary: Wright, Betty Lou

Betty Lou Wright Obit
Betty Lou Wright Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Betty Lou Wright, 90, of Williamstown, passed away Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023, at her daughter Sharyn’s house in Gilbert, WV.

She was born in Piney, WV, on September 6, 1932, to parents Nelson and Bertha Nolan. Betty grew up in Williamstown and was the seventh of twelve children.

She married the love of her life, Howard Wright, on November 24, 1951. They were married for 45 years before he preceded her in death. Betty was a caregiver at the Washington County Home in Marietta. She enjoyed watching the Kardashians, and the Price is Right with Bob Barker.

Betty is survived by her sons Michael (Becky), and Rick (Beverly) Wright and daughter Sharyn (Stanley) Hendricks. Grandchildren; Bradly Theobald, Megan Brumbaugh, Justin (Eve) Wright, Charity (Jay) Wilhelm, Aaron (Louisa) Wright; Step grandchildren Anthony (Shasta) Hendricks, Alisha (Alan) Toler, and nine great-grandchildren. Siblings: Junior Nolan, Shirley Roton, and Roger (Cindy) Nolan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Howard, grandson Donovan Wright, and eight siblings.

Funeral services will be held at McClure Schafer Lankford Funeral Home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 3:00 PM, with Roger Rush officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
Police Lights
OSHP investigation a one-vehicle fatal crash in Newport Township
Parts of Division Street will be closed starting Monday.
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Drones in law enforcement
Law enforcement are using drones to get a birds eye view

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wilder, Barbara Lou
Jeromy Michael Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Jeromy Michael
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Medley, David Michael
Daniel Robert Turner Obit
Obituary: Turner, Daniel Robert