Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023.

According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the lowest toll rates by registering for a transponder. If you don’t have a transponder, you will be charged a different amount to Pay by Plate.

There will be a total of three classes. They are listed below in this chart provided by the Parkersburg Bridge Partners.

Parkersburg Bridge Partners Toll Rates for when the bridge reopens in the Fall of 2023. (Parkersburg Bridge Partners)

For Class 1 vehicles, you can pay $30 per month for unlimited crossings.

Customers will pay the lowest rate by signing up for a transponder account. Further information on the registration process, transponder availability, and pick-up will be released at a later date. Visit parkersburgbridgepartners.com for more information.”

