Parkersburg Memorial Bridge to operate on an electronic tolling system

WTAP News @ 5
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, January 20, the Parkersburg Bridge Partners released its electronic tolling system chart for when the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopens to drivers in the Fall of 2023.

According to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners’ statement, there is no cost for the transponder. Customers will receive the lowest toll rates by registering for a transponder. If you don’t have a transponder, you will be charged a different amount to Pay by Plate.

There will be a total of three classes. They are listed below in this chart provided by the Parkersburg Bridge Partners.

Parkersburg Bridge Partners Toll Rates for when the bridge reopens in the Fall of 2023.
Parkersburg Bridge Partners Toll Rates for when the bridge reopens in the Fall of 2023.(Parkersburg Bridge Partners)

For Class 1 vehicles, you can pay $30 per month for unlimited crossings.

Customers will pay the lowest rate by signing up for a transponder account. Further information on the registration process, transponder availability, and pick-up will be released at a later date. Visit parkersburgbridgepartners.com for more information.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
Police Lights
OSHP investigation a one-vehicle fatal crash in Newport Township
Parts of Division Street will be closed starting Monday.
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Drones in law enforcement
Law enforcement are using drones to get a birds eye view

Latest News

Nathaniel "Ross" Stevens is being charged with rape and disseminating matter harmful to...
Man is charged for allegedly raping a minor
From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily for three weeks, a section of Division Street will be closed...
WTAP News @ 5 - Division Street Road Closures impacting school traffic
Parkersburg Bridge Partners released toll rates for when the Memorial Bridge reopens in the...
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg Bridge Partners releases toll rates for Memorial Bridge
Concealed carry on campus
WVU-P president speaks on the senate judiciary passing a campus carry bill