Parkersburg’s Guild Builders finish second weekend of “Disney Descendants: The Musical”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg’s youth program Guild Builders just wrapped up its second weekend of shows for “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.”

Since October of 2022, the junior company of the Guild Builders program have been running lines, learning music and perfecting choreography for their production of “Disney Descendants: The Musical.” Based on a popular Disney channel film, the musical follows the prep school exploits of the children of several prominent villains from Disney’s catalog of animated films.

Doug Parks, Guild Builders program director and the director of “Descendants,” said their production is a hit, with all of their shows selling out in advance, even the two extra shows they added. “We have done Guild Builders shows where we’ve had to add one, but adding two is unreal,” Parks said.

Lori Ullman, assistant director of Descendants and a codirector of the Guild Builders program, said doing shows like this offers an important creative outlet for the area’s youth. “We want them to have those experiences, to maybe stir a passion they didn’t know they had. Encourage them in any creative process.”

Jenny Parks, another co director of Guild Builders, said that the program offers a safe space for its young participants, a sentiment shared by some of the cast, including McKenna Broce, who’s been with Guild Builders for a number of years. “Theatre has been just been a thing that I go to and feel safe within,” said Broce. “The people are accepting. Just they’re -- they’re family, really. They’re my family.”

Broce said that though she’s aging out of the Guild Builders junior company, the Guild should expect to see her around some more in the future.

