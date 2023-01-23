Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting monday, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks.

Wood county public schools say this closure will impact four local schools.

Franklin Elementary Center, Parkersburg South High School, Wood County Technical Center, and Gihon Elementary School traffic will be impacted.

Families are advised to take alternate routes that do not involve Division Street.

If you have any additional questions you can contact the Parkersburg Utility Board.

