Six promoted in Wood County Sheriffs Office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several deputies in the Wood County Sheriffs Department received promotions on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Six officers were promoted, to ranks ranging from sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that for six promotions to occur on one day is somewhat unusual, especially with two of the promotions being for the rank of Captain, the highest civil service rank in the office.

Sheriff Woodyard said that the two officers who were promoted to Captain, Rick George and Jason Allen, are both decorated, long term members of the department.

“Jason is a 20 plus year member. Captain George is a 15 plus year member here. Rick George is one of our SWAT team members, and in actuality he’s a SWAT team commander,” Woodyard said. “Captain Allen has received many awards for his drunk driving record of arrests and prosecutions and convictions. So we have two very nice, very well educated young men that got promoted to the rank of captain.”

Sheriff Woodyard said these promotions come in the wake of two Captains of the department retiring.

