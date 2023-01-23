WVU-P president speaks on the senate judiciary passing a campus carry bill

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill to the Senate floor on Thursday, January 19 that would allow the concealed carry of handguns on the West Virginia higher education campuses.

Dr. Torie Jackson of WVU-P says she hopes to see the handgun aspect of the new bill to continue on if it is passed through the senate.

Certain areas of campus would still not allow handguns to be brought into those areas on the campus.

" They have provisions in this bill that allow for a lot of exclusions. For example, someone who has a lab that has a lot of chemicals... for someone who is receiving counseling and if someone has a sole office they can say they don’t want a gun in their office,” said Jackson.

With the bill passing through the senate judiciary many on campus were concerned about the learning of the students. Dr. Jackson said she does believe it will have some impact on the learning for those who are against the concealed carry.

“So we are in a learning environment where many different perspectives come together and there are some people who do support campus carry and there are some people who do not support campus carry. So it could make other people uncomfortable and yes we do expect that it could have some sort of impact on the education that occurs in that classroom,” said Jackson.

